Opinion | Tristan Cleveland on why Nova Scotia needs better teacher discipline

Nova Scotia needs a credible, transparent system for adjudicating complaints against teachers, to shield both students from harm and teachers from spurious accusations - the College of Educators proposal was a lost opportunity to do just that.

The current system, in which the Education department has largely delegated discipline to the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, serves no one.

The Glaze report recommended creating a College of Educators, a professional body that would set standards and make impartial discipline decisions, without also being in the contradictory position of defending teachers’ interests. The government was keen, but the idea was shot down by the union. I believe that was a mistake, for teachers most of all.

When I was in school I had a teacher who periodically hit students. It was an open secret, but the easiest solution to a problem like that is to ignore it, so students like me were stuck with her.

I arrived at school one morning and was unpacking my bag when I said to the student next to me, “Something’s wrong, my locker is changing size.” For the next half hour, I sat crying unable to move. My hands were clenched and I couldn’t pry them open. My limbs were shredded with the sharp sense of pins or needles—“paresthesia,” caused by a lack of oxygen to the nerves.

I now realize that what I was experiencing was a panic attack, the result of months of anxiety in a child not prone to anxiety, caused by the bullying of my homeroom teacher.

And yet, I wasn’t moved from her class. It was only later, when she hurt a mentally challenged student, that she was disciplined — by being put on temporary leave.

I felt powerless to do anything about it. It would have made a world of difference to have a clear, widely-known, and trusted system for me and my family to flag that something was wrong.

And, I believe, a legitimate system would especially help teachers, though they don’t see it that way. Parents need to give more latitude to teachers than many currently do, and the only way to build trust is to show consistently that when there really is a problem, something is done.

“I feel more defensive these days,” one teacher told me. “There used to be a culture in which the parents believed the teacher, and now, the public perception is that teachers are the bad guys and are out to get their kids.” Parents are not “fully accepting of what we see, given what they think their child is capable of.”

That situation is unfair and needs to change. If teachers feel hamstrung in keeping classes disciplined, it will make their thankless job feel intolerable, and undermine the education of students. A better system could throw out spurious complaints against teachers, while reassuring parents real abuse will be dealt with.

The College of Educators idea would have had kinks to work out. In Ontario, they publish the names of every teacher who have complaints filed against them, unnecessarily tarnishing the reputation of innocent people. The solution to that, of course, is to not do that.