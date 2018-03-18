Tristan Cleveland: MLA’s in Nova Scotia are parking on our public square

In 2007, Halifax Councillors voted to sacrifice their parking in front of City Hall to make Grand Parade a better public space. The idea was that the MLA’s at Province House would do the same, but then, I guess, they decided they would rather keep their 32 parking spots.

Andy Fillmore, then a staffer at Halifax, wrote in 2007 the proposal would, “herald a renewed cooperation between HRM and the Province of Nova Scotia.”

Oops.

I would like to know how MLA’s justify doing nothing, while councillors just up the hill did the right thing a decade ago.

The 2006 Joint Public Lands Plan shows maps and concept images of what Province House could look like if there weren’t a parking lot: an open public square with greenery and benches. It was to be part of a beautiful, street-scaped connection between the ferry and the Town Clock, to serve as a centrepiece for our city.

Every single legislature in Canada features wide open green space except Nova Scotia’s. Edmonton’s offers a reflection pool used by throngs of people in the summer. Victoria’s is on one of the best parks in the city, facing their downtown waterfront. An open, welcoming green space open for the public to enjoy symbolizes the best parts of our democracy.

Whatever Nova Scotia’s symbolizes, it isn’t good. Bigwigs who care more about their own convenience than the public good. Decisions made not only behind closed doors, but behind a jagged fence.

There aren’t many employees in Nova Scotia given $1,499 a month to have a second home close to their job, as MLA’s are. If that is not enough money for their convenience, then sure, they can also have free parking too, but unless they face physical impairment, they can walk a few blocks from the extensive structured parking available nearby.

And let’s be clear: that wasn’t always a parking lot. Old maps show it was green space. An 1852 drawing depicts a big tent there with crowds of people milling about during the Halifax Industrial Exhibition. MLA’s are parking on our garden.

Paul Mackinnon of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission hasn’t forgotten the Province’s commitment: “Our position is that neither Grand Parade nor Province House should be parking lots, and we’re keen to see this whole plan revisited. George and Carmichael Streets are THE key east-west connection point of our downtown.”

On the other side of Province House, the fence around the statue of Joseph Howe also badly needs more entrances. It is thanks to that journalist and politician that in 1848, Nova Scotia became the first place in Canada to have a government chosen by elected representatives, and not by the queen.

We shouldn’t scrap that 200-year-old fence completely, but that advocate of openness and free speech deserves better than to be locked behind bars.

I would like to believe the parking lot is only still there because MLA’s haven’t had occasion to think about it. Most are good people, and I’m sure they will be happy to give up that parking with a bit of prodding.

I mean, what can they say? “My comfort matters more than the public having green space.” “I would love to help, but I am too darn lazy to walk.” “Halifax councillors are better people than us MLA’s.”

So give them a call. I would love to hear how they try to justify this.