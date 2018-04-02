Welcome to Spryfield: Tristan Cleveland on why Herring Cove Road needs a major upgrade

I want to live in Spryfield. I’d like to save money on rent and be able to swim in Long Lake, jog the MacIntosh Run, grab a drink in local cafes and bars, and still live near the peninsula.

Almost. A community, in some ways, is its main street, and Herring Cove Road is not yet the main street residents of Spryfield deserve.

I stood with Bruce Holland, executive director of the Spryfield Business Commission, at the corner of Dentith and Herring Cove Road recently watching four lanes of heavy traffic navigate the intersection.

“This is the heart of the community, right here. Especially for the business district,” he says.

While we talk, a young family pushes the button to be let across the street. Cars zoom by at faster than the 50 km/h limit, and the family waits a long time.

“We need more cafes, more retail space, whether it’s a shoe store, a flower shop. We need benches, flower boxes,” Holland explains. “In the old days, when you went into towns, they’d have big monument in places like this. There’s no reason there couldn’t be something like that here.”

He couldn’t be more right. There is no barrier to transforming Herring Cove Road into the kind of main street people visit just for the pleasure of getting to be there. It was us humans that built Herring Cove Road, and we can rebuild it anyway we want.

In January, 11 groups came together to call for Halifax to create one new plan for the inner suburban main streets, like Spryfield, so the city could get it done for all of them, sooner than later.

The need is urgent: Spryfield’s plan hasn’t been properly updated for 39 years, so many things residents want for the street are effectively against the law.

Holland tells me one person tried for seven years to get a permit to build exactly the kind of mixed commercial-residential building Spryfield needs, but when he finally got it, the timing no longer made sense for him. So the lot remains vacant, and everyone loses the convenience, jobs, and tax revenue that building could have offered.

Replacing the plan is one thing, but the kinds of renovations necessary to make the street a wonderful place to walk will take a major investment. Is it worth the cost?

Actually, it’s doing nothing that will cost too much. According to Census Canada numbers, there are roughly 17,000 residents in Spryfield, but only 3,000 jobs, a very low ratio of people to jobs. Businesses pay about 3 times more taxes than homes in Halifax, so the lack of commercial activity means the area is producing substantially less tax revenue than it should be. Streetscaping would remove the blockage, so Spryfield would generate the level of prosperity a community of that size should be.

“It’s a shame that in the 70’s, our main street got jacked and turned into a highway,” Abe Sorge, of the Spryfield Community Association, tells me. “But we've got a good street life in spite of it all. You always see someone you know when you're walking down the main drag, and it makes you excited about how much better it could be.”

“Someday our main street will be packed with stores, homes, and businesses. We'll tell our kids about how once, this was all parking lots, and we got together as a community and changed it all.”

He gets a dreamy glint in his eye while he pictures it. “They probably won't care. Little shits.”