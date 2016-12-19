Tristan Cleveland: Halifax skating oval is good, but it could be great

I’m blown away every year by the massive success The Oval has been—what a wonderful place for thousands of people to skate together outside.

But I’m also blown away by the wind. The place could be a lot better with a few small changes.

I’ll get back to the wind, but first, we need to talk about our new $2.5 million Pavilion. It has two rooms: one that is small and dark, and one that is big and made of glass with a fantastic view of all the skaters. The building also has two functions: storing skates and giving the public a place to relax and get warm.

How did we decide to cram the public into the small dark room and to give the skates the beautiful view? Did we really build the glass walls to keep skates entertained? It would be less strange if we planted the city’s Christmas Tree upside down—and less expensive.

This is a no-brainer. Council should direct parks staff to fix the error and give the public a beautiful place to get warm by next winter.

And there’s an easy way to pay for the change: set up a vendor inside to sell warm drinks. Imagine families having hot chocolate with their children before going home, watching thousands skate by. That’s what a great winter public space should feel like.

Right now, half the Oval is a beautiful place to skate, with throngs of people chatting and eating beaver tails in a well-lit square near the track. The other half is a dark, wind-swept void. We need to plant trees around the Oval to help block the wind, and by decorating them, we could make the whole track a great place to be.

We could also use some of the dirt being dug up by developments downtown to create a small hill north of the Oval to further cut the wind. That would, even better, relieve the Commons’ flat monotony and create a nice place to linger on summer days. As it stands, I’ve heard it said the Commons are not so much a public space, but a poorly drained sports field.

And a facility as nice as the Oval deserves a winter festival. We don’t do enough in Halifax to get people outside in the Winter, and so we all go a bit bonkers late February. With thousands of people already skating, and a tobogganing hill so close, a festival could be a hit.