Tristan Cleveland's reasons why Halifax is becoming a damn good city

Halifax is becoming a damn good city for young people.

Last summer, Fusion’s Urban Development Action Team made a wishlist for the things that would attract a young workforce. I helped with that project, which we called “The Little Easy,” and I’m excited to say the progress Halifax is making is awesome.

Greenways: Fusion pointed out that if we built just 12km of trail, we could have a 185km trail connecting the Eastern Shore to Lunenburg through both our downtowns. The city has since proposed to do that by 2020 with the Integrated Mobility Plan—but they also want to build much more. We apparently weren’t nearly ambitious enough.

Bus lanes: Young people expect good transit. Fusion named Bayers and Robie as the highest priority streets for bus lanes and, to our joy, the city has since produced detailed design drawings for a possible two-way bus lane on Bayers, and I’ve heard Robie is being analyzed. This could be a turning point for transit in Halifax.

Affordable Housing: While young people are getting costed out of Vancouver and Toronto, Halifax has set a goal of creating 5,000 new affordable units in 5 years. Soon, thanks to the Centre Plan, more people will also be allowed to rent out a basement or attic to help pay the mortgage. For a lot of young people, that might just make homeownership possible.

Legalize food: Our old-fashioned zoning says nothing commercial is allowed in a lot of neighbourhoods, including green grocers, lest they try to sell healthy food or something. For our core, we’ll soon fix this problem with the Centre Plan: corner stores will be allowed nearly anywhere that has a corner.

Cycling: There are 15 feet of empty space between any stop sign and on-street parking. This year, Halifax worked with the Cycling Coalition to use some of that unused space for bike parking. That’s good thinking and good collaboration.

Fun: The city’s engineers painted crosswalks multicolored rainbows for Pride Week. Waterfront Development built insanely popular bright orange hammocks on the boardwalk. For the Switch Dartmouth street festival, there were fun things going down every few meters on Portland Street. The momentum is awesome.

A Dalhousie survey this week surprised folks with how happy Halifax residents are to see change. When you add up Central Library, the Oval, Cogswell, and Stillwell’s new beer garden, it shows. This is becoming a city where people try things. A lot of it makes our streets safer or helps our economy, but you know what might be even better? It just feels cool.