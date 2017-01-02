Tristan Cleveland: Let’s build rural villages, not bedroom communities

I committed heresy over the Christmas break.

Neighbours were discussing what the government could do to encourage growth in rural communities like where I am from, Northwest Cove in Lunenburg County, and I said the government shouldn’t.

It’s a testament to their good nature that they neither tied me to a stake nor lit a match. But let me share my logic: we need to encourage rural growth, but we should be careful where we do.

Every time there is new development where I am from, people express legitimate concerns. New homes replace forests with grass, add more traffic, risk polluting water, and can undermine the view.

Homes also bring benefits, not least the potential for new friends. But in a place like Northwest Cove, the usual reasons to want more people don’t really apply. The schoolhouse and three shops we had in the 1950’s all shut down after the paved road was introduced, so there’s now no local school or retail to support, and there certainly isn’t transit.

If growth stems from an uptick in the fisheries, tourism, or other local business, then wonderful. If, however, new residents spend and earn nearly all their money elsewhere—as is often the case—then they contribute to somewhere else’s economic success while we bare the impacts of development.

Compare this situation to Hubbards, the community everyone back home shops at. It has a grocery store, pharmacy, farmer’s market, bar, antique store, doctor’s office, library, restaurant and more.

While both a resident of Northwest Cove and Hubbards will support those businesses, one living in Hubbards will bring more prosperity at less cost. They have the option to walk, which means greater customer loyalty, a healthier lifestyle, and far lower greenhouse gas emissions. It costs less to bring them basic services. New homes there do less damage to natural beauty, which is the thing most folks moved to St. Margaret’s Bay to enjoy.

But perhaps most important, new residents in Hubbards can help get the ball rolling on a self-sustaining rural economic success. While the resource economy is keeping fewer and fewer people in rural Nova Scotia, we need to focus on new strategies, like quality of life.

A village that can offer unique local businesses supported by a strong community with access to clean lakes and unspoiled views is a mix that just might work.