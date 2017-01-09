Tristan Cleveland: Better access to transit needed for those in trailer parks

Here’s something that just isn’t right.

A neighbourhood of 245 homes in Sackville is within 600 meters of a transit terminal, and yet, residents can’t grab a bus there because there’s a highway in the way. There’s also an underpass, but since it has no sidewalk, people have to risk their life to get there.

There is only one reason this problem has not yet been fixed: those residents live in a trailer park. If they had the influence of a wealthy community, government surely would have found a way to install a sidewalk—even though, of course, they wouldn’t need the terminal nearly so much.

Some in government do care. Coun. Steve Craig alerted me to this issue long ago, and this election, Coun. Lisa Blackburn campaigned on bringing justice for trailer parks. I asked her about it and she was so kind as to take me on a tour.

The first thing she told me was not to call them “trailer parks.” They prefer “land lease communities,” and while I’d usually rather change the stigma than the name, in this case it’s just more accurate. I didn’t see any trailer hitches on the tour.

Blackburn showed me a wide range of housing conditions. In at least one community, residents live in exploitative situations, with management that prevent some tenants from selling their homes (using questionable legal technicalities) or that trick others into double-paying for their water bill.

Other communities, however, challenge what you think you know about “trailer parks.” Timber Park, on Lucasville Road, features beautiful mature trees and attractive, renovated homes.

One resident, Paul Birch, has lived there 35 years and loves the place: “Everybody looks out for everybody here,” he told me.

The difference depends largely on the attitude of management. Timber Park’s owner, Linda Hefler, said that when her dad built the community, “he said he wouldn’t build something he wouldn’t want to live in.”

But living conditions shouldn’t depend on whether a good person happens to be in charge. Blackburn argues we need “a guaranteed level of service” for all land lease communities.

More room should be required between trailers so residents can have a yard to be proud of. We should ensure they have access to at least community transit. All units should be owner-occupied, so residents have a stake in the community. And healthy food should be sold nearby.

And most of all, we need to make it easier for residents to demand their rights. Blackburn explained many residents are scared to complain about issues because they risk being evicted and, “they don’t have the money to fight,” she said.

We need a government body that can intervene on their behalf and that can educate them on their rights.