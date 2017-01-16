Tristan Cleveland: A simple trick for getting government to hear you

Want to make a difference? There’s an underused way to get decision-makers to hear you over everyone: propose something.

About one year ago, I was at a public consultation about how to use a piece of government land. Everyone expressed the usual opposition or support for the proposal. Except one person.

A young woman shyly suggested the land be used for an innovative parking garage with green walls, gardens, power generation and charging stations for electric cars. Planners who were there can’t remember the usual stuff everyone said, but they remember that idea.

In activism, what matters is not what you say, but what people hear. The fact decision-makers still recall that suggestion means she maximized her opportunity to have an impact, and all because she sincerely put forward an idea.

Many government staff and politicians get into that line of work not just for the salary, but because they’d like to find solutions. Imagine how dispiriting it is for them to only ever hear a shouting match between “yes” and “no.” Proposing something new gets their attention. In part because it reminds them why they do their job.

There are at least two reasons people do not propose new solutions more often.

The first, I believe, is fear. It feels safe to judge others, and people certainly have no qualms about criticizing (or sometimes applauding) government. Suggest your own idea, however, and you put yourself in the position of potentially being judged yourself. It’s vulnerable, yet far more valuable.

Angry comments online are probably so common because they take less courage than originality.

The second reason is that solutions aren’t easy to think up. Not all ideas have to be well-researched since they can act as inspiration. But if someone wants to be truly influential, they have to show why something will work. That can feel daunting to someone who has never tried to make change.

Luckily, Halifax has a thriving ecosystem of well-organized advocacy organizations that can help anyone take a possibility and turn it into a killer proposal.

This isn’t another screed about how we need to just be positive. Negativity is vital to a democracy and is central to activism, since without it, politicians would make terrible decisions all too efficiently. (A.K.A., Cogswell, Africville, Larry Uteck, Ingramport Connector, Nova Centre). But being critical itself is not enough, and we should want more than the boring status quo.