Tristan Cleveland: Fact checking an aggressive developer on Blue Mountain Birch Cove

Let’s play a game: fact check an aggressive developer.

Last week Annapolis Group announced they are suing Halifax for $119 million, saying they “effectively expropriated” the lands of the proposed future park, Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes (behind Bayers Lake). Their press release makes some pretty extraordinary claims.

“Annapolis has actively tried to negotiate a fair agreement with HRM, consistently attempting to find a reasonable compromise.”

Oh boy, where to start? Their development proposal was essentially the same in 2016 as in 2007, so what compromise?

The land-price they put forward was so high Halifax planners believed it might not even be legal to accept it. A Sep. 6 staff report put it succinctly: Annapolis’s valuation “does not reflect a willing seller.”

Annapolis also writes their lands have been “zoned for development since 2006.”

Nope.

In fact, most of their land was designated Urban Reserve, a type of “holding zone” regularly used by cities across the country to say, basically, that it’s not time to consider land for development. In this case, no development is allowed until at least 2031, if ever.

“Annapolis started working to develop its lands in 2007.”

This much is true. They actively started trying to undermine the Regional Plan just one year after it was enacted.

“HRM has been unjustly enriched at the expense of Annapolis.”

I don’t think we’re feeling enriched. While some people trespass (as they have for decades), we still don’t have a park. There are no good access points, docks, benches, or signs, and there won’t ever be unless Annapolis agrees to sell the land for a reasonable price.

“HRM is jeopardizing future investments in the region, economic prosperity and jobs.”

Well that’s malarky. There’s tons of development going on in Halifax and plenty of room for more. On the other hand, the tourism industry has long said this park would be an enormous draw, and indeed, it would be one of the best urban parks in Canada. Destroying it to put up more 1970s-style growth is no ticket to prosperity.

Halifax needs to fight this lawsuit and win to defend our right as a city to decide where we do and do not develop. Remember, a development is only possible if the city is willing to indefinitely provide plowing, pipes, transit, fire, police, and everything else. Speculatively buying a piece of land does not give you the right to decide where the city uses those resources.