Tristan Cleveland: Teachers, keep fighting for your classrooms not your wallets

Kudos to teachers for using a contract negotiation to take action on things that matter more than pay. If they do sacrifice some pay, they may just be able to secure big wins for education.

This week, teachers were presented with a new deal the union had negotiated. Not all are happy and it might again be voted down. For some, it's for the lack of firm commitments to improving classrooms, while for others, it's the lack of compensation. Given that government has the option to legislate wages, it's hard to imagine they will achieve both goals.

But played right, big things are possible. Teachers can take the moral high ground by, for one thing, offering to give up on the long-term service award (a one-time payment at retirement) in exchange for that money being reinvested directly into improving conditions for students.

Since investing in classrooms won't set wage patterns for other departments, the government should have greater flexibility to deliver on it.

The concerns teachers have identified are legitimate and serious. I called up one to whom I’m particularly grateful, the one who taught me how to write.

“I felt I had no respect from my employers,” she told me. “I was doing work for them constantly that had nothing to do with educating the students in my classroom.”

On the condition that I not mention her name, she shared her frustrations. Daily requirements for keeping records on students in cumbersome online systems, creating an “irrational amount of computer time.” Pressure to sit on multiple committees. Endless forms asking for data on student demographics, and always more.

Treating teachers like data-entry clerks erodes the time they need to plan effectively for class, and that matters. Countries that give teachers more prep time have, on average, more successful outcomes for students.

There are many challenges—more than I can list here—so let's use this moment of rare public focus to figure out how to support teachers to effectively do the job they signed up for.

The teachers I spoke to also, of course, want to retain the long-term service award and more generous raises. On one hand, that’s natural, given how hard and thankless their job currently is.

On the other hand, it doesn’t seem right that members of the civil service should continue receiving raises while those outside government have to do their best in a slow economy.