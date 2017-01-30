Canada must step up and act in response to Donald Trump's immigation ban

Trump has brazenly created a crisis. It's time for Canada — and Trudeau — to step up and respond by demonstrating what our country stands for.

Trump’s ban represents the most repugnant form of xenophobia, the kind that justifies disrupting thousands of lives — and putting many at risk — without a gram of evidence it will help anything or anyone.

Now, after his implied endorsement of hatred towards Muslims, six Muslims lay dead in Quebec. Whatever this murderer’s motivations or inspirations, it is a reminder that pandering to hate is reckless, dangerous and evil.

We must confront this evil and demonstrate Canada will not abide by such official bigotry.

Our Prime Minister took an important first step by tweeting, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.”

Trudeau, if you mean that statement, then offer to bring the Syrian refugees the United States has already thoroughly vetted and accepted to Canada. Trump has inflicted chaos with a stroke of a pen. We must respond with an equally decisive action.

And that's only the start. An entire cohort of recent graduates in the United States from those seven countries will have their green card applications arbitrarily rejected in the next three months because of this ban. We should offer to expedite their applications to Canada and welcome that talent here.

Politicians and Canadians alike should also reaffirm loudly that we will not put up with anyone peddling hatred to get an easy ticket to political success.

The danger is real. Xenophobic heads of state have been elected in Hungary and Poland. France risks electing one this year. Across Europe, extreme-right parties are growing in size and influence.

Let's take pride in the fact that Harper tried to use hatred to stir up support and that it backfired. Let's dust off the idea that multiculturalism is the basis of our sense of self, because the more it defines who we are, the less vulnerable we will be to appeals to small-minded bigotry.

We are no racial utopia, but reaffirming multiculturalism is exactly the bulwark we need against politically convenient hatred. Let’s send a clear message to any politician feeling inspired by Trump: Don’t you even think about it.