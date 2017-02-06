Tristan Cleveland: Dartmouth's Alderney Drive has everything it needs -- except good design

Alderney Drive should be one of the best streets in our city, but it’s not.

It has everything going for it: a ferry terminal, farmer’s market, library, theatre, and perhaps our best view of the ocean. It’s in the core of Dartmouth’s downtown and, unusually for our region, it has wide sidewalks. The potential is there.

But something’s missing.

Wayfinding specialist, Adam Fine recently did a study of the street. (Thanks The Coast for the heads up). “You have thousands of people coming in and out of Alderney Gate to get to the ferry and the offices. These are major employment centres, but on the street it never feels busy,” Fine told me.

What’s with that? Fine gave me a tour to investigate.

For a clue, we looked just around the corner at Portland Street, a great place to walk because of its lively storefronts. Fine points out that Alderney only has a half block of this “fine-grain retail,” while the rest of the street inflicts pedestrians with blank walls.

Humans hate blank walls. People will go out of their way to avoid them, often without realizing it, and will linger for less time when near them. By strapping sensors on pedestrians, researchers have shown blank walls actually cause people physical stress.

To bring life to the street, the inaccessible, ground-floor offices of Alderney Gate and the Maritime Business College must go. Frosted glass must one day be replaced with entrances and businesses or nothing will fix that street. Outdoor vendors could help where that’s not possible.

Alderney Drive also suffers from fast, noisy traffic because, Fine points out, the street was intended to be a highway in the 1960’s. Part of it doesn’t even have a sidewalk, though the city plans to fix that soon.

Fast, noisy traffic can make it impossible for a street to feel pleasant. If we lower the speed on Alderney by just 10 kilometres per hour, by narrowing its lanes, we can reduce noise by a whopping 40 per cent. It’d be safer, more attractive and more deserving of a downtown.

Alderney had two lanes closed during the construction of a pipe to the sewage treatment plant. The fact there wasn’t traffic armageddon shows we can turn this highway back into a great, two-lane downtown street. That would create space for many possibilities: restaurant terraces, fountains, sculptures, or, alternatively, bus lanes.