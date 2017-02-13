Tristan Cleveland: Let's strive to make Halifax accessible for all

There’s a whole other world around us most of us can hardly even see. Only by walking with disabled friends did I realize it was there—and how much better it could be.

If you are in a wheelchair, a few stairs can mean an entire section of city life is off-limits. A poorly designed curb-cut could mean a blind person doesn’t know which way to walk to avoid being hit by a car. Small things most of us would never notice make the street a completely different place.

Gerry Post was as unaware of this other world as anyone until one day on the beach, four years ago, a fault in his aorta ripped open, damaging his spinal cord and paralyzing him from the waist down. “I’m lucky. I shouldn’t even be alive,” he told me.

Once this other world was his reality, Gerry became a champion for changing it. “We just need better standards,” he says. “ When you build a new public place, the cost of including accessibility is insignificant.”

Since the impacts of inaccessible design are invisible to most of us, it’s easy to make mistakes, each of which can be the equivalent of posting a sign saying, “disabled people aren’t allowed.” That’s a bad idea when one in five Nova Scotians are disabled and our population is getting older.

Nova Scotia is drafting legislation, Bill 59, to create comprehensive accessibility standards right now. Advocates, however, say that the current version is riddled with exceptions. I hope our government listens: we can’t make progress by poking holes in our solutions.

But Gerry is already thinking bigger than minimum standards.

Many developers get their buildings certified environmentally friendly because it helps attract customers. A new certification, from the Rick Hansen Foundation, will similarly let developers show they’ve achieved the highest level of accessibility.

Gerry asks, “what if we got Halifax certified as a Gold Accessible City?”

He plans to work over the next year with other talented, disabled people here in Halifax on expanding the Rick Hansen Foundation’s certification to apply to whole communities. Simultaneously, he wants to help Halifax earn those high standards and make good on regional council’s recent commitment to become “a leader in accessibility.”

If we can define the high bar to strive for, and work hard to be the first to achieve it, we can put ourselves on the map as a welcoming place to live, while also becoming a destination for anyone trying to figure out how we handle aging demographics.