Tristan Cleveland: The war on cars was started by drivers

It is taboo to even suggest that cars hurt communities, and yet, most neighbourhoods built since the 1960’s are designed to keep them out. That is, after all, what cul-de-sacs are meant to do.

Consider what this means for the “war on cars.” The effort to slow and reduce traffic was started not by urban transit and cycling advocates, but by the people, mostly drivers, who first built and bought homes on cul-de-sacs. In truth, we all want safe, reasonable levels of traffic for our communities.

There’s a reason cul-de-sacs are popular. The majority of pedestrian collisions and deaths happen on high-speed arteries. Asthma, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer are the burdens carried by those who live near high-traffic thoroughfares. Proximity to such roadways during late pregnancy increases the odds of autism by about 50 per cent—a scandalous statistic. And even when they aren’t killing you, cars are unpleasant: a highway decreases the value of surrounding homes by thousands of dollars.

Cars are a wonderful invention that provide unparalleled freedom and flexibility, but we cannot manage them reasonably unless we can accept an obvious fact: too much driving is a public nuisance.

The first war on cars, however, perversely dealt with this problem by making it worse. Since dead-ends and indirect roads make effective transit impossible, a majority of residents in such communities must drive every time they go anywhere.

Unjustly, subdivisions designed to save their residents from traffic, force their residents to impose traffic on other communities. If we can agree too many cars are a bad thing, there are better ways to solve the problem than shunting traffic into someone else’s front yard. To avoid hypocrisy, we must commit to reducing driving overall.

If you need to drive, the good news is that encouraging others to drive less makes traffic easier for you. We should all welcome creating more bus lanes, even when that means taking lanes away from cars, because that is the only way to ensure thousands of new residents do not mean thousands of new cars on your commute. And frankly, our transportation of choice shouldn’t increase the number of kids who get autism.

Someday, once we have good transit alternatives, we should impose a congestion charge for the regional centre, so the people who really need to drive can drive easily, and people who are happy to use bus lanes or commuter rail will take them instead.

We will pay for our scarce road space either with time (i.e. traffic jams) or money, and money produces less pollution, noise and accidents.