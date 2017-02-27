Tristan Cleveland: do away with 'stupid' Nova Scotia helmet law

One of the coolest things happening in cities right now can’t come to Halifax because of one stupid law.

That cool thing is bike share. In Montreal, New York and over 1,000 cities around the world, you can enjoy the freedom of having bikes waiting for you at stations nearly everywhere in the city core, anytime you want them. It feels like having a bike in your pocket.

We can’t have bike share, however, because we require every cyclist to wear a helmet. No system has ever been successful that forces people to either bring their own helmets or share them with strangers.

It’s frustrating because helmet laws do not make people safer.

Some experts will scoff at this statement. It’s certainly true that if a car hits you, a helmet will reduce the likelihood of severe injury or death, and requiring helmets does make children safer. If helmets help in collisions, it seems intuitive that requiring adults to wear them will mean fewer people get hurt.

But the evidence says the intuition is wrong. According to the British Medical Journal, the rate of head injuries for adult cyclists is simply not lower in places that require helmets.

To understand why, consider hard hats. Requiring them on construction sites is a good idea, but making people wear them everywhere wouldn’t accomplish much at all.

In the same way, there are only certain contexts in which biking is dangerous enough to warrant a helmet, and that’s when people tend to wear them anyways, law or no law. If you’re long-distance biking on a high-speed road, you should wear a helmet, and nearly everybody does.

In contrast, cycling on slow urban streets is nowhere near as dangerous as people think. New Yorkers have biked 123 million kilometers on bike shares—without helmets nine tenths of the time—and not a single one has died. According to the University of British Columbia, the proportion of cyclists who die on a given trip is about the same as pedestrians. Biking is safe.

Actually, by discouraging people from biking, the helmet law likely hurts people. The fewer people who bike, the more dangerous it is to bike, because drivers pay less attention. Inactivity increases risk for at least 5 of the 10 leading causes of death in Canada and now costs our health system even more than smoking.

We only require helmets because of prejudice that biking is more dangerous than it is. The law prevents real progress towards safety in numbers, discourages healthy living and makes bike share impractical. That’s why only a tiny minority of places in the world require them.

Tel Aviv and Mexico recently repealed their helmet law to make bike share possible. It’s time we do the same.