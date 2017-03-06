Tristan Cleveland calling on prime minister, premier to weigh in on taxi sexual assault decision

How are we supposed to solve a problem politicians won’t talk about?

In response to Judge Gregory Lenehan’s shocking acquittal of a taxi driver for sexual assault last week, Premier Stephen McNeil has said nothing. Justice Minister Diana Whalen says they are “considering options.”

Prime Minister Trudeau says they have “work to do.”

What we haven’t heard is a decisive commitment to structural reform to stop the slew of disgraceful sexual assault decisions in the news recently.

It’s generally appropriate for politicians to defer to judges on legal matters, but when cases highlight systemic problems, it’s up to our political leaders to name the issues and commit to fixing them.

Our prime minister and premier can and should state clearly that rules must be put in place to ensure judges are adequately trained to give sexual assault victims fair trials. Lenehan appears to have thought that a person must be unconscious to be legally considered too incapacitated to give consent. That’s simply not true.

Rona Ambrose, interim leader of the Conservative Party, has put forward legislation to require exactly this kind of training for all judges.

Trudeau should work with the opposition to pass this bill.

Dalhousie Law Professor Wayne McKay proposes we do one better and create a court specialized in sexual assault cases, as has been done in the United Kingdom and several states in the United States. That way, lawyers, prosecutors and judges involved could all have consistent experience in sexual assault law.

They could also have greater, “skills and training in not retraumatizing the victim.” That’s crucial. Not only is it difficult to convict in sexual assault cases, the experience of the trials is often terrible. As a result, the rate of women who report sexual assaults to police has dropped by more than half since its peak in 1992, according to the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women. Nationally, only 8% of these crimes are reported.

Of the sexual assault cases reported to police in Halifax, 27 per cent led to charges, compared to 40 per cent for other violent crimes. When you add in the conviction rate, only a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of people who commit sexual assaults face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, 100 per cent of sexually assaulted women live with the consequences.

Women need to be able to walk on our streets and use our taxis knowing the legal system has their back.