Tristan Cleveland: Halifax Transit isn't listening to experts

Kurt Luhrsen, the transit planner who revolutionized Houston’s bus network, spoke in Halifax at Dalhousie’s planning conference last week on how they pulled it off. No one from Halifax Transit showed up.

Last September, the guy who increased bus ridership in Auckland, N.Z. by 20 per cent with no budget increase, Darren Davis, gave a workshop specifically for Halifax staff, and only one person from Transit was there.

Turning down free coaching from Sidney Crosby would not imply good things about a hockey player.

I asked Transit about the no-show. They say they spoke with “Mr. Luhrsen during the course of the conference” — which they did attend — and that they had communicated with Luhrsen before.

Right, but chatting with a teacher in the hallway is not the same as coming to class. Advocates have been calling on Halifax Transit to learn specifically from Houston and Auckland. Our transit planners didn’t have to buy plane tickets or even pay a fee to hear from the experts from those very cities, right here in Halifax. They chose not to prioritize it, publicly.

In about a year, the city will try to fix the high-frequency corridors in our new transit plan. Luhrsen’s talk would have shown our planners how to not repeat the exact shortcomings of that plan.

Houston was able to make transformative changes to their network because of how they used easily-understood visuals to express how sacrifices would be worth the benefits.

They created before-and-after maps so anyone could appreciate the extent to which their high-frequency routes had multiplied their reach. They showed how travel times would improve to key destinations and quantified how many people would get better service.

The plan Halifax Transit gave us was a black box. In 200 pages of text, it had four maps. If you wanted to compare any new routes to the old, you had to do the work yourself.

By not intuitively communicating benefits, the only changes most people — including experts — could easily grasp were the sacrifices. Naturally, most input was from those whose routes got worse, and so to respond to the public, the department could only undermine the plan.

There are few people in the world better positioned than Luhrsen to help Halifax Transit get better at expressing the reasons for hard choices. Fundamentally, my concern about not seeing them at these talks is that they feel they already have the answers, when there is so much this city needs to learn.