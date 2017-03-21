Tristan Cleveland: Friends in high places shouldn't mean high salary for Danny Graham

I don’t doubt Danny Graham is good at his job. But he’s not as good as four people combined.

Last week, the Progressive Conservative Party revealed that Graham is paid $160,000 a year by the province for his role as Chief Engagement Officer with Engage Nova Scotia, a non-profit he helped start. That’s four times as high as the average salary for small charities in Canada and twice as high as executive directors for non-profits.

Engage NS has been charged with working on solutions for the Ivany Report. They were not selected to do this work as part of competitive process in which their proposal – including Graham’s salary – was considered better than alternatives. They were chosen, and Graham is paid that much, because as a former Liberal leader, he has friends in government.

Is the work worth the cost? McNeil told the CBC, “It's always difficult to be able to say, 'That happened because of this.'”

That’s funny, because the Liberals have cut the funding for plenty of organizations that have no problem saying “that happened because of this.” Hope Blooms, the Aids Coalition Cape Breton, the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia, and more.

But let’s look at just one, Eating Disorders Nova Scotia. They had their tiny provincial grant slashed by $11,500, or 23% percent, in 2015.

And yet, they save the government money. According to their Executive Director, Michelle Hébert Boyd, each person they support costs only $500 to $800 – total – because they rely on volunteers who have themselves survived eating disorders. Compare that to $170 an hour for a psychologist or $1,350 a night for hospital beds.

“It’s really that upstream approach,” Boyd tells me. “It’s helping people stay out of the system.”

(Boyd was also the former Senior Advisor to the Minister of Health and Wellness with the NDP.)

So what lavish gravy train is Boyd taking home for this thankless work? “I didn’t take a salary in January so we can provide services for young people.”

Reducing Graham’s wage to a reasonable level could free up a hundred thousand dollars or more per year. I asked Boyd what she could do with that money. “Oh God, we could operate for a year. We have such low overhead. I work from home.”

Here’s an idea of what Graham can do with his friends-in-high-places surcharge: he can donate it to the organizations doing essential work whose funding the Liberals cut. And if he wants the social respect that comes with doing good with his very own non-profit, he can accept the same salary less-connected people get.

“It is frustrating to see Danny Graham, who I’m sure is good at what he does, being paid so much,” Boyd tells me. “It’s hard for all of us in the nonprofit sector.”

Yeah, no kidding.