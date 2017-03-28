Tristan Cleveland: Why can't we drink outside in Halifax?

I was in a park in San Francisco a few weeks back when I saw the most scandalous thing. Young people were sitting on blankets sipping wine and beer, enjoying snacks in the sunshine.

I sure am glad that’s illegal in Halifax.

Wait, why the heck is that illegal in Halifax?

If we are concerned about drunk people being obnoxious outside, all we need is a public drunkenness law, which we already have.

Where people go about getting drunk should be beside the point. Everyone I’ve seen arrested for excessive drunkenness got drunk in house parties or bars. Unless there’s a reason to think Victoria Park will tempt more people into excess than the Dome, banning beer outdoors does nothing.

If the goal is to prevent homeless people from drinking, the law isn’t working. In any case, if some of our poorest, most vulnerable residents suffer from alcoholism, slapping them with fines is an inhumane way to deal with it.

What are we afraid of? Drinking outside is already allowed in Montreal, across Europe and around the world. The primary impact appears to be an increase in the number of people enjoying parks in the late afternoon.

In Germany, people enjoy warm mulled wine while perusing winter markets. In Halifax’s winter markets, anyone with mulled wine have to cram together behind ropes like cattle. Why do we put up with that?

If these simple pleasures were currently part of Halifax life, there is no way we would accept this excessive intrusion into our freedom to enjoy life. The government would need solid justification.

Here’s the justification the provincial finance department sent me: “All provinces, except Quebec, have a similar prohibition. This is part of government’s commitment to ensure alcohol is purchased, sold, consumed and manufactured in a manner that is in the public interest through a balanced approach.”

There you have it folks: the reason you can’t have a beer with a picnic is because… balance?

And if you do have that beer, you could be slapped with a whopping $467.50 fine. Bizarrely, if you got too drunk in a bar, went outside and started actually causing a problem, you will be fined $134, one third as much.

Alcohol has many negative consequences, but it also plays a positive role in our lives. It creates social bonds and makes food taste delicious, which is why four fifths of us drink it. Short of banning it entirely, we should work to manage alcohol’s downsides while maximizing the benefits.

Our focus should be on ending alcohol dependence, drunk driving and violence against women. There’s a lot of hard work that needs doing on those fronts.

We should not, however, ban the taste of wine with cheesecake on a sunny day in Point Pleasant. A glass of red with a picnic is exactly the kind of socially positive activity that contributes to quality of life and makes Nova Scotia an attractive place to live.

The Liberal government made a step in the right direction by allowing licensed restaurants to sell two alcoholic drinks without each customer having to buy food. It’s not the 1920’s anymore, so let’s keep it coming with reasonable laws like this one.