Tristan Cleveland: Why six-storey wooden buildings are good news for Halifax

Nova Scotia just did something awesome smart. As of April 1, the province has adopted the new national building code, making six-storey wooden buildings possible.

If we want to pack a lot of people into the Halifax and Dartmouth without relying too much on huge towers, we’re going to have to make mid-rise buildings an attractive option for developers. Wood could help us get there, and in a way that’s both more affordable and sustainable.

I spoke to Ross Cantwell for insight on the new rules, since he’s currently erecting a wooden apartment building on Gottingen Street.

“I think it is the right tool to create opportunities for modestly priced housing in some places, like Wyse Road and Gottingen Street.” While housing prices on Spring Garden are high enough to pay for concrete on even low-rise buildings, prices on Gottingen often can’t cover it.

The site Cantwell is developing, “has sat vacant for 35 years because the math never worked. So, what I’m doing, it’s an attempt to solve that problem by using a different equation. That’s the promise of wood.”

Anything that makes construction cheaper makes affordable housing more viable. Wood is also more sustainable, since it’s renewable and biodegradable. Using it emits, by one estimate, 60 to 80 per cent less carbon than concrete.

And here’s an awesome bonus: wood makes in-floor heat feasible. “It’s very, very hard to do in-floor heat with concrete,” Cantwell points out, because it requires that you pour the concrete twice per floor—once for structure, once over the pipes.

Cantwell cautions, however, that, “there are pluses and minuses to both.”

“The downsides for wood are that it’s combustible, and the buildings shrink a bit after construction,” which increases maintenance costs. “Sound also moves much more easily through a wood frame structure than it does through concrete.”

The market won’t suddenly switch to wood tomorrow. Concrete is more durable, so many developers see it as a better investment. Wood also isn’t as affordable as it could be because, while there are plenty of carpenters who can do framing, there’s a lack of crew managers who can run such large-scale projects. That, of course, could change.

But wood has promise. Almost the entire south side of Quinpool has a maximum height of six stories in the Centre Plan. Wood could make the numbers add up to revitalize that street, and many other places too.

Even better, wood could make it feasible for some of the people who own property to redevelop their own land—instead of selling to a big developer—since wood doesn’t require a crane and is easier to use than concrete for small lots. That means a much broader group of people could benefit directly from growth, and hopefully more variation in our buildings too.