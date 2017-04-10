Tristan Cleveland: Halifax needs a new benchmark when it comes to public seating

There are some lonely benches in Halifax. Many I have never seen anyone use.

At the entrance of the Macdonald Bridge, a bench points directly at traffic rather than at the ocean. One of Spring Garden’s only benches, on Queen, is perhaps the area’s least welcoming place. On the Long Lake trail, benches point at large, unsightly gravel patches, instead of at the lake or the park’s thousand other good views.

We could try a little harder. It can cost $2,000 to install a metal bench, or many times more. While any place to sit helps the elderly or anyone who needs a break, using them should, at the very least, not feel terrible.

At its best, public seating is part of how great streets make themselves the answer to the question, “Where should we go?” Without a decent place to stop, sit, and enjoy life, people may come to a street to buy shoes, but they won’t stick around. That matters because it’s people that make a street feel alive and interesting, and the more time they spend, the more money they’re likely to spend too.

Bars and cafes fill the gap to some extent, but forcing everyone to pay for the pleasure of sitting down is not how to make them feel welcome.

Waterfront Development is leading the way on how to do public seating. The summer before last, they put out over 100 colourful chairs on the Waterfront. Within an hour, almost every chair was full. TJ Maguire, an urban designer with Waterfront Development, tells me, “People start sitting in the chairs as we’re still putting them out.”

Movable chairs are the best kind of public seating because people can position them for their own purposes: to talk to friends, to look at the water, to get in or out of the sun, etc. They’re at higher risk of being stolen, but not as much as you might think if there are enough people around. Not a single one has gone missing so far.

Waterfront also put out five orange hammocks last summer. It showed that when public furniture is fun, it becomes insanely popular. So far, I haven’t found a free one to try.

Lastly, Waterfront Development likes to install walls and planters to be around 18 inches high, the comfortable height for sitting, which means tons of extra seating that comes for free with stuff that needs to be built anyways. There are so many places we could apply this lesson. Imagine if the highway guardrail around Citadel Hill was instead a short wall you could sit on. I picture friends chatting as the sunset, a totally different place.

Where benches are still the right tool for the job, there’s one central principle for their design. They should be located for human comfort and conversation, not to make a project look pretty.

Benches should be pointed at where the action is, where people are, and directed at a good view. They should be positioned near other benches at an angle, so friends can sit and talk, while also allowing strangers to sit without staring at each other. They should be on our shopping streets themselves, because people attract people, which will require a wider sidewalk, but that’s a good idea anyway.