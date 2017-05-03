Tristan Cleveland: millions for highway twinning would be better steered away from cars

Nova Scotia’s population is shrinking, and yet last week, the Liberal Party announced they will spend $390 million on twinning three highways and adding a new one. That’s a lot to spend on shuffling fewer people around the same province. It’s a lot to spend on creating more highway lanes to maintain year after year, with less of us to pay for it.

And to accomplish what? The number one impact of expanding highways is to encourage people to drive more until all available road space is full.

Consider Highway 103. Do we need to twin it because of a surge in population? Nope. While traffic has gone up on it since 1980 by 83 per cent, the population of Lunenburg County has crept up by a mere 1%. The problem, clearly, is that traffic has been rocketing upwards at an unreasonable rate. Widening the highway will help that problem like gasoline helps put out fires.

One of the main justifications for twinning is safety, and By CBCL’s estimate, it could cut yearly collisions on Highway 103 from 69 to 47.

But while avoiding 22 collisions may seem worth it, twinning will partially undermine its own progress by adding more cars to the road, which itself increases the chance of accidents. Instead, if we just put up a barrier to prevent head-on collisions, we could avoid the worst accidents for a fraction of the cost without increasing traffic.

If our goal is saving lives, we should remember that five of the top ten causes of death in Nova Scotia are caused, in part, by inactivity and obesity. From this perspective, it’s already a major problem that we subsidize driving by $98 million yearly (above and beyond what we collect in gas taxes) while we invest a paltry few million in healthy alternatives, like walking, biking and transit.

People respond to what we spend money on. By continuing to pour massive resources into driving, we will further entrench the inactive lifestyle, a massive health crisis.

On a personal note, I can’t stand that twinning the 103 will help turn Lunenburg, my home county, into a suburb of Halifax. It will mean more people living there just to commute to the city daily, when we should be using the same money to support job growth inside the county itself.

On supporting rural communities, the Liberals are doing one very smart thing: they have announced a $10 million investment in main streets. In a knowledge economy, the more towns can offer great lifestyle, the more likely they are to attract entrepreneurs and companies. I’d just flip the numbers. A $390 million investment in main streets (along with strategically located government buildings) would have a far greater hope of bringing long term prosperity.