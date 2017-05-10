Tristan Cleveland: Green economy should be at the centre of Nova Scotia election

In his speech at last year’s Stepping Up Conference, Acadia University president and Nova Scotia Commission on Building Our New Economy chair Ray Ivany told the crowd we can’t make Nova Scotia sustainable unless we get the economy going to pay for it.

He had it backwards. Greening our economy is itself an economic growth strategy, and should be at the centre of this year’s provincial election. It’s a matter of getting better value from our resources and wasting less.

Consider just three examples.

Fish

When our fishers sell their catch on the international market, it doesn’t matter if it’s fresh, sustainably caught, or handled carefully to avoid bruising. If it’s haddock, it sells for the going price for haddock, as if haddock were as interchangeable as lumps of coal.

Fish are far from interchangeable, however, and there are restaurants, tourists, and residents who will happily pay for quality when they can. Local businesses have begun to spring up, such as the Fishmonger and Hooked, that work directly with fishers to get fresh catch to buyers, but that’s just a start.

We don’t yet have an integrated local supply chain that any new business or restaurant could tap into. It’s crazy: since it’s so hard to sell locally, much of our fish gets sold way below its potential value. At such low prices, sustainable, small-scale fishing boats can’t compete with the massive drag-netters, who make money by just selling our future in massive volumes.

Forestry

In Nova Scotia, a lot of our quality wood is being squandered to make things like chipboard, toilet paper and biomass. Meanwhile, two local hardwood flooring manufacturers, Finewood Flooring and Rivers Bend, were forced to close in part for lack of consistent access to good hardwood.

We’re treating our forests like our fish, selling it way undervalue. If we devoted more of our Crown lands for high-quality, value-added forest products we could produce more jobs and we could reduce the ecological impact on the forest and wildlife. By using methods like selection harvesting it would also let trees grow bigger, again increasing their value.

This week, Stephen McNeil promised to conduct yet another review of forestry practices if re-elected. That’s great, but he should just implement the 2011 Natural Resource Strategy, which already included a massive science-based review of the industry. It committed the province to 50 per cent reductions in clear-cutting and more support for selective harvesting.

Coasts

Sea level is rising and erosion is speeding up. To avoid huge economic waste, it’d make sense not to build homes in places we already know will fall into the ocean or get flooded.

We can also slow down erosion by using more local vegetation adapted to holding our coasts together, which happens to also be great for biodiversity.

I’m excited to say that this week the Liberals announced they’re going to create a Coastal Protection Act. It’s the right thing to do both for the environment and to avoid losing growth to disaster.