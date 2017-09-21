Kingsman's Taron Egerton targets roles with soul

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art trained actor Taron Egerton is best known as Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin, the rebellious teenager turned spy in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

That film plays like a violent My Fair Lady, taking a guy from the wrong side of the tracks and transforming him into a Kingsman Tailor, a super spy with manners that would make Henry Higgins proud and gadgets that James Bond would envy.

The Kingsman Tailors are the modern day knights; their finely tailored suits their armour. In the first movie Eggsy made it through “the most dangerous job interview in the world.” This weekend he returns to the glamorous and dangerous 007ish world of intrigue in a sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

It may be the role that made him a star, but don’t expect Egerton to revisit Eggsy time after time. “I’m trying to play parts which are a little more out there,” he says, “but I want variety.”

His IMDB page reveals the width and breadth of the variety he seeks in his movie career. From Legend’s psychopathic English gangster ‘Mad’ Teddy Smith and Johnny the soulful singing gorilla of Sing, to American Ponzi schemer Dean Karny in the upcoming Billionaire Boy’s Club and the title role in Robin Hood, it’s obvious he’s trying to shake things up.

“I want to have fun,” he says. “I’m not interested in being a serious actor, because I think it’s boring, and I think we’ve got plenty of them.”

Here are a couple of his performances you may have missed that showcase what a serious actor he really is.

In Testament of Youth he co-stars opposite Alicia Vikander in a retelling of the classic First World War memoir by Vera Brittain. She plays Brittain, a tenacious young woman whose schooling is interrupted when war breaks out and brother Edward (Egerton), her fiancé Roland (Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington) and friends Victor (Colin Morgan) and Geoffrey (Jonathan Bailey) are sent to fight at the front lines. Vera opts to join them, leaving school to enrol as a nurse in the Voluntary Aid Detachment.

Egerton’s role is small but important. As Edward he convinces their father to allow Vera to sit for the entrance exam, and later, when he is killed on the Italian Front, his passing teaches his sister about personal loss and the futility of war. It’s a sensitive and spirited performance that showcases his on-screen charisma.

Egerton is looser-limbed as the title character in Eddie the Eagle. He plays the English skier whose ambitions to compete in the Olympics made him a worldwide star. Like his character, the film sets its sights high. It’s not content to simply be a feel-good film, it’s aspiring to be a feel-great movie.

Egerton, hams it up, handing in a performance that makes Benny Hill look nuanced. With thick, ill-fitting glasses, he’s all doe eyes and determination, a stiff upper-lipper who wants to be part of the Olympics to prove everyone who told him he wasn’t good enough wrong. It’s an underdog story of such epic proportions it makes The Bad News Bears and all other underdogs look jaded by comparison.