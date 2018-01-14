Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter

Last year Liam Neeson announced his retirement from action films. “Guys I’m sixty-f—-five. Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on!’” Then, just months later, he had a change of heart. “It’s not true, look at me! You’re talking in the past tense. I’m going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I’m unretired.”

At an age when most action stars are staying home soaking in vats of Voltaren, Neeson continues his tough guy ways in this weekend’s action-thriller The Commuter. He plays an everyman caught up in a race-against-the-clock criminal conspiracy on his train trip home from work. Expect a mix of blue-collar action and Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train.

It’s a perfect companion to the movies Neeson has made since his action-man breakout role. It all began in 2008 with Taken, where he played Brian Mills, a former “preventer” for the U.S. government who contained volatile situations before they got out of control.

Now retired, Mills’ 17-year-old daughter is kidnapped by a child slavery ring and he has only 96 hours to use his “particular set of skills” to get her back.

Neeson admits to being “a tiny bit embarrassed by it,” but his burly build and trademarked steely glare made him an action star.

“Believe it or not, I have even had Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis calling my agent saying, ‘How do I get these scripts?’” he said on his 60th birthday.

Audiences ate up his rough and tumble work. His habit of paying the rent with chest-beaters like the Taken films, Battleship, Unknown and The A-Team led one macho movie fan to post this on Facebook:

“After watching the movie The Grey, I can only come to the (very logical) conclusion that Liam Neeson should be King of the Earth. Who’s better than Liam Neeson? Nobody. That’s who. Nobody.”

But there was a time when a kinder, gentler Neeson graced the screen.

His first film, 1977’s Pilgrim’s Progress, was so low budget he played several characters. He’s credited as the Evangelist, a main character in John Bunyan’s Christian allegory, but can also be seen subbing in as the crucified Jesus Christ.

It was another supporting role in a movie called Shining Through that led to his breakthrough. In it he plays a Nazi party official opposite Michael Douglas. The performance so impressed Steven Spielberg that he cast Neeson as Oskar Schindler in Schindler’s List, which turned him into an Oscar-nominated star.

He parlayed that fame into starring roles in period pieces like Rob Roy, Michael Collins (at 43, Neeson was 12 years older than Michael Collins was when he died) and Les Misérables. Then comedies like Breakfast on Pluto and High Spirits showcased his more amiable side.

High on the list of his mild-mannered roles are two films with Laura Linney. He’s worked with her so often on stage and in the movies they joke about feeling like “an old married couple.” They’re part of the ensemble cast of Love Actually and play husband and wife in Kinsey, about America’s leading sexologist Alfred Kinsey.