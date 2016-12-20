Three wine pairing ideas for your holiday feast, as long as it involves turkey

What wine goes with turkey? When you write about booze, you hear that question more than White Christmas at seasonal get-togethers.

Truth be told, the big bird is pretty accommodating when it comes to a liquid partner. The ideal match is actually less about the meat and more about the side dishes which, on December 25th, can be anything from herbaceous and earthy to sweet and tangy.

Here are three perfect, all-purpose pairings.

Moselland 2014 Ars Vitis Riesling ($11.95-$15.99): One for those who like a hint of sweetness. Easy-drinking, and in-law friendly, with its cool window label design this German drinks as good as it looks.

Lindemans 2014 Bin 65 Chardonnay ($10.95-$12.99): Dry and lightly oaked, it’s a Down Under white layered with bright tropical fruit and balanced acidity.

Kim Crawford 2015 South Island Pinot Noir ($19.95-$21.99): For the red lovers, a New Zealander that combines ripe, New World flavours with old-school, European sophistication.