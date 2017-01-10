Hold the bites; an Amarone is perfect all on its own

With so much emphasis put on pairing wine with food you might wonder if there are any wines that just taste good on their own.

While I’ve always been the camp that says “drink what you want when you want,” the majority of the world’s winemakers, especially those in Europe, see their output as a piece of a puzzle that needs an accompanying eatable to complete the picture.

Though I’ve had them with a meal more than once, Italy’s Amarone reds are nicknamed the “conversation wine” because their up-front personalities beg to be sipped and discussed all by their lonesome.

Made from partially-dried grapes, an Amarone is a dry, beast of a red typified by dark plummy fruit, a raisiny sweetness and low acidity (which makes it even less food-friendly).

Masi’s 2011 Costasera Amarone della Valpolicella Classico ($42.95-$51.99) considers itself the benchmark of the style for a reason. Nicely balanced, and ticking all the classic Amarone boxes, it’s built to ponder over a night of Netflix.