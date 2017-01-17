Any port in a storm? Not quite, make sure you're getting the real thing

For drinkers of my vintage our first taste of port came out of a big bottle worth about what we now consider bus fare.

It wasn’t made in Portugal, far from it, and Portuguese winemakers spent years seething over the use and abuse of the name of their signature liquid output by a multitude of foreign countries.

In 2013 Canadian vineyards agreed to stop using the term port to describe their fortified wines; choosing instead to go with the less geographically specific term tawny. (Just to add a bit of confusion, tawny is also used in Portugal to describe a variety of aged wines).

While my generation still struggles with the changeover, millennial-aged consumers only see port as Portuguese. Falling in love with all the sublime personalities the real stuff offers.