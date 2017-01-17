Views / Liquid Assets

Avoid a bitter taste on the palate, this true American icon will Trump the new leader

Late Californian Robert Mondavi was an undisputed pioneer whose forward-thinking and class continues to inspire winemakers around the world.

Contributed

Whatever Dante’s Inferno type scenario gets unleashed this Friday when Donald J. Trump is sworn in as president of the United States, I have no doubt that the majority of the world will be crying into a large glass of something alcoholic.

Odds are Trump will be popping a few corks of sparkling wine from the family’s eponymous winery his son runs in Virginia. It’s unlikely you’ll find a bottle on this side of the border easily if you’re a supporter. They only appear to export their surprisingly decent tasting stuff to Alberta.

Better to indulge in a drop made by a true American winemaking celebrity like Robert Mondavi. The late Californian was an undisputed pioneer whose forward-thinking and class continues to inspire winemakers around the world.

His namesake 2014 Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon ($15.99-$19.99) is lightly oaked and made from grapes grown throughout the Golden State. Rich, dark and chewy, it’s ideal with red meats, and with the amalgamation in mind, a full serving of baloney.

Prices reflect the range across the country. Some products may not be available in all provinces.

