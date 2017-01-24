Even Robbie Burns might sip a can of Innis & Gunn's pure liquid poetry

While he may not inspire the same celebratory enthusiasm as Saint Patrick, Scots across the country will most certainly be raising a glass of something Scottish to Robert Burns tomorrow.

No doubt a bit of whisky will be in order for many with ties to Scotland (even if it’s just having seen Braveheart). Though I love myself a nice dram, the quarter of me that’s Scottish prefers a beer on a weekday.

A few years ago I spent some time with Dougal Gunn Sharp, the mastermind behind Innis & Gunn Original (500ml, $2.95-$3.99) and its many oak-aged offspring. At a pub below Edinburgh Castle he told me about the origin of his famous Scottish brew.

Commissioned to create flavoured barrels for William Grant in which to age their whisky, Sharp was surprised to discover the resulting oak-infused beer was a hit with workers assigned to pour it down the drain.

A malty mix of toffee, vanilla and citrus, it’s pours like liquid poetry which Robert Burns would have appreciated.