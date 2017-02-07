No need to waste a pirate’s ransom on these bold bottles, Johnny

Last week’s revelation that Johnny Depp spends $30,000 a month on wine had eyes rolling and palates wagging — especially among those on a boxed wine budget.

Funny thing is, dude knows his juice. A self-proclaimed French wine lover, Captain Sparrow’s tastes apparently sway towards the output from Burgundian superstar Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and big named Bordeaux châteaux like Cheval Blanc and Pétrus. They all cost a pirate’s ransom, especially from approachable vintages, which means his monthly drinks budget may just equate to a few bottles.

If I had his money I’d buy way more Italian, particularly from Barolo in Italy’s northwestern region of Piedmont. While the very best can command retails into the hundreds of dollars, there are plenty of fine examples that, while still pricey, don’t require getting an Oscar nomination to afford.

Making wine from the local Nebbiolo grape for over 130 years, Fontanafredda is no Johnny-come-lately. Deceivingly full-bodied, its 2011 Barolo DOCG ($25.95-$36.79) has all the classic black cherry fruit and firm tannins associated with the style.