Clooney's tequila makes margaritas as smooth as George himself

While it may seem like a cruel joke to those of us in the Northern Hemisphere still recovering from the latest round of February snowstorms, today is National Margarita Day.
With origin stories aplenty, the common consensus is that the Margarita (a blend of lime juice, orange liqueur and tequila) was first poured at a Mexican cantina in 1941 and named after the customer whose lips it first passed.
True or not, the cocktail is now considered everything from a Mexican cliché to the only way to consume tequila without the fear of career-killing social media posts.
I love a well-made Margarita, with the key being freshly squeezed lime juice and a premium white (not gold) tequila like Casamigos Tequila Blanco ($59.85-$69.99).
Co-owned by George Clooney, who with partner Rande (Mr. Cindy Crawford) Gerber approve every batch and literally sign off on the label, Casamigos Blanco is as smooth as a scene from Ocean’s Eleven. That level of balance makes it as shot-worthy as it is mixable.
