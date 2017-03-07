You don't always have to sacrifice substance for style

Not that I like cheating on my relationship with the liquid side of wine, it’s just that I’m a sucker for a pretty package.

While a psychedelic label wrapped around a sexy bottle would never make me admire poorly made juice, I know that when faced with a wall of wine the average consumer, me included, is drawn to anything bright and shiny.

Arguably the most famous example of style over substance was the tubby, straw-wrapped flasks, called a fiasco, that the reds from Italy’s Chianti region made popular back in the 1970s. Now filled with premium wine, the bottle is actually making a comeback.

Keeping with the Italian theme, Enoitalia is a company that knows how to rock a receptacle. Resembling a gigantic perfume sample (the ones that come in those small cardboard folders) its Voga Pinot Grigio ($13.95-$16.99) was a hit right out of the gate.