In the wake of Turkey and Berlin, let's talk about the refugee crisis

Angry young men with weapons — trucks, guns, bombs, the Internet — exist everywhere; they have the ability to upend fragile peaces and spark destructive wars. An apparent terror attack in Berlin, and the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey yesterday are being compared with the initiating acts of World War I.

I don’t know if the comparison is fair, but I am concerned that these tragedies will exacerbate the global refugee crisis. According to the U.N. Refugee Agency, there are 65.3 million displaced persons, the largest movement of people since the end of World War I. Nearly a third of the refugee population comes from Syria (4.9 million), Afghanistan (2.7 million) and Somalia (1.1 million).

In fear, they have crossed continents by foot, on trucks, over water and by plane. In danger, they have negotiated with criminal traffickers, marine patrols and refugee camp staff. In hope, they have sent children ahead alone, sold everything to get to anywhere else and prayed for salvation.

Too many have received none.

The Syrian crisis hasn’t exposed the limits of our humanitarian claims.

Dadaab refugee camp’s twenty-five years of existence already showed our hand. What appears to be a looming genocide in South Sudan has been met with relative silence. Northern Nigeria remains besieged by Boko Haram.

The Syrian crisis has solidified those limits.

It has been over a year since the body of Alan Kurdi made front pages across the world. He wasn’t the last child to escape the world’s wilful ignorance.

I couldn’t help but be struck by the age of the man who killed the Russian ambassador. He was born in 1994, the year of the Rwandan Genocide, and was 16 when the Syrian civil war started; a child became a man in monstrous times. For him and so many, the global community’s “never again” continues to mean “again and again.”

Nonetheless, it is a heinous murder that, with its echoes from a century ago, is inexcusable. The true tragedy is that this horrific act further endangers the very people it claims to be defending. More than half of Syrian refugees have fled to Turkey where they live in a fraught atmosphere. In the last few months, Turkey has experienced a series of terror attacks and a failed coup.

There is no evidence that the gunman was a refugee. That will hardly matter. The example of Kenya and its Somali population shows that refugees easily become political footballs to be tossed around with calculated cruelty.