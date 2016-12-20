Land of the silver bush, home of racial resentment

Donald Trump is already in Canada, and he can be found in the heart and minds of Canadians. There’s a tendency to think that Canada is safe from such phenomena. But based on the attitudes of Canadians, not only are we not free from it, but also we’re susceptible.

In Canada, the xenophobic and racist attitudes that propelled Trump aren’t far beneath our “sunny ways” and “refugees welcome” surface.

Forum Research released a survey which found that of 1,304 Canadians, 41 per cent have an “unfavourable” feeling about one of the following groups: Muslims, First Nations, South Asians, Jews and black people. The use of the word “unfavourable” even feels like a way to shield racism, as if the KKK were merely an organ of unfavourable opinion.

Racist attitudes though aren’t just hidden in seemingly innocuous phrasing, they’re evident in what is perceived to be true. An exhaustive poll of global attitudes found that Canadians think that Muslims constitute 18 per cent of our population when, in fact, they’re only three per cent of the country. Despite our progressive and multicultural self-image, Canadians vastly overestimate the population of Muslims. For example, Canadians think that in 2020 a full 26 per cent of the country will be Muslim when the population is expected to stay about the same as now. This notion of a vast-yet-ultimately-mythical population is what politicians of the Trump-Farage-Leitch ilk rely on.

A CBC-Angus Reid poll found that 68 per cent of respondents felt that minorities should be doing more to fit in with mainstream society instead of keeping their own customs and values. In this, we are no better than our American neighbours. When the same questions was put to Americans, only 53 per cent felt the same way.

There is no question that racists in Canada have been emboldened by the events in the U.S. Racialized citizens across the country have been sharing their own stories of being attacked based on their (perceived) race. Last week, our colleague Irene Kuan shared how a man on the subway told her to “go back to Hong Kong.” She is from Toronto.

The question is how do we prevent racial resentments from upsetting our democracy? Our institutions — schools, police, media, etc. — must acknowledge that they help perpetuate those attitudes. (Why does my industry only report the race of criminals when they are not white?)

Finally, white Canadians, including ethnic whites, need to publicly speak about their privileges and challenges. Racism thrives on asking non-whites to prove and adapt to their oppression while requiring little labour from those who most benefit.