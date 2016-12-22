Everyone has a holiday family tradition they dread: Casa Mochama has giant jigsaw puzzles

My father doesn’t ask his family for much.

He really likes 1,000-piece puzzles, and each year we gather around to help. Instead of presents, we give each other tiny pieces of stress that “look like the corner of that air balloon or maybe that one instead.”

This quaint family Christmas scene is actually a seething mess of emotions. It’s not Christmas until someone has accused my mother of sabotaging the family by moving the puzzle. And it’s not confined to our family. If you walk through our house at any point during the holidays, you will get dragged into the Puzzle Problem. The cost of a free meal and good company at Casa Mochama is at least one hour bent over a puzzle.

My father, a statistician, isn’t excited by much — besides his kids (50 per cent of us, 50 per cent of the time) and complex math jokes (see above). He is so ecstatic over this year’s puzzle that he sent a warning text. When I ask one of my sisters how she feels her reply is “Noooooo!”

“Because last year Tyler and I couldn’t get to sleep because we had to keep going.” Last Christmas, she and Tyler were engaged. Puzzle vortex aside, he still said, “I do.”

“Puzzles will ruin my marriage,” my sister complains.

This clearly isn’t my dad’s gambit at family unity. Even if you wake up early when all through the house not a person is stirring, you’d better assemble a corner or you risk being kicked out of the house. Once you’re conscripted to serve in the Puzzle Platoon, there is no escape. When it comes to puzzle completion, my father is a drill sergeant.

Yet the whole miserable slog is kind of useful.

Instead of a manufactured atmosphere of joy (unless your family are opera singers, no one enjoys carolling together), it is much healthier to go through the stages of grief with family and friends.

We start with the denial that we’re going to get caught up in it. Not this year, man, not me. I’m here to read books and eat my weight in stuffing. Soon after, anger descends: In different and unprintable ways, almost everyone expresses that “this is a really stupid idea.”

Next, bargaining. If only we’d picked the 500-piece puzzle about a farm, we could eat dinner before midnight. Then depression sets in: Life itself is a puzzle with an infinite number of pieces and, thus, nothing can be solved. The wine comes out.

Finally, acceptance. It is only a puzzle, not the end of the world. But if the apocalypse is nigh, what better group of people to be toiling over a puzzle with?