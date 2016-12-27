Add Donald Trump's inauguration to your list of parties to avoid at all costs

In these scary and uncertain times (i.e. January-December 2016 inclusive), I am reassured by the fact that so many people are focused on what is really important here: who is going to play at the presidential inauguration?

Considering his vast and varied connections in entertainment, the only hope I had for the Peach-Elect’s reign was for a solid concert. It seems like we won’t even get that.

A few days ago he tweeted, “The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Currently, the only performers the Trump team has are opera star Jackie Evancho (“star” being liberally applied here) and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

One would think that some of the contestants from The Apprentice would hum a bar for the fuhrer, I mean, future leader of America. What, I wonder, is the point of training Lil’ John, Cyndi Lauper and Meatloaf on the art of the deal if they won’t show up to sing a song or two? Not even Season 3 Celebrity Apprentice winner Bret Michaels (Wikipedia assures me he is the “lead vocalist of the glam metal band Poison” which: OK, I guess) has volunteered to sing.

It’s a state of affairs so grim that a fake tweet suggesting Trump had obtained Nickelback was met with as many derisive chuckles as shrugs of plausibility. (Hating Nickelback is very Bush-era. Consider instead: 21 Pilots.) The list of performers who have already said no sounds like a great concert: Kanye West, Celine Dion, Elton John and KISS.

In the last thirty years especially, inaugurations have stepped up their entertainment value. Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1992 featured a two-day concert with performances from Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan and rapper-slash-Kangol-hat-slash-actor LL Cool J. Aretha returned to the inaugural stage at the Obama inauguration to sing “My Country Tis Of Thee”, but also to remind Beyoncé, who sang the national anthem, who was really the diva around these parts.

And it’s not just Democrats who throw a good party for the Prez. As part of his inaugural weekend, George Bush the Elder had a jazz and blues concert for reasons that are lost to time. His son’s would attract such star as Ricky Martin, Brooks & Dunn, and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton. Uh, actually, never mind that thing I said about a good party.

Every presidential inauguration of the modern era has had a show-stopper moment that signalled something important about the incoming presidency. This one, however, won’t be about the show but the man.