Friends don't let friends denigrate internationalism

At a recent vote at the United Nations on Security Council Resolution 2334, Israel was rebuked over its settlements in the West Bank.

In the ensuing fallout, Israel has loudly chastised not only the 14 nations that voted in favour of the resolution but also the United States, its ally and benefactor, which, in declining to use its veto, broke with a decades-long tradition of being Israel’s over-protective and somewhat over-dramatic big brother. (“You got a problem with Izzy, you talk to me, pal.”)

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, never a big Obama fan, has been making “Can you believe this?” type gestures in the direction of the terracotta president-elect, who has tweeted much righteous outrage over the abstention.

According to Reuters, Netanyahu also told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that “friends don’t take friends to the Security Council.”

I’m not so sure that is or should be true. Friends should be able to take friends to the Security Council!

Truly good friends keep it 100 with you. And, what is more honest and real than a binding, essentially unanimous resolution from a 15-country panel of nations?

Think of all the terrible decisions that your friends have had to let pass without recourse to an international body. I, for one, could have used a debate within the Security Council over the recent purchase of a purple lipstick. While I like it, friends and family have expressed ambivalence. Yet they have done little to stop me.

At the UN I could have appealed the principle of lip-based sovereignty. But a strong argument from my best friends on the premise of “looks silly” might have swayed Malaysia, Uruguay and New Zealand.

There are larger ramifications than my make-up choices. Think of the peace that could have been settled if Kimberly Kardashian West had been able to bring Paris Whitney Hilton in front of the Council. It isn’t clear what broke up the two former friends but the chill that has existed between them for almost a decade has only recently started to thaw. That’s 10 years of high-quality reality TV and Instagram pictures we’ve missed out on.

But as protective and fractious as friendships can be, some are an actual liability to world peace. The current flirtation — if we’re being both generous and flippant — between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin seems doomed to end in published screenshots from Trump’s Twitter DMs and hurt feelings. And by hurt feelings, I mean nuclear winter. The Security Council, whose mandate is “the maintenance of international peace and security,” should, at the very least, be empowered to compel Putin to stop ignoring Trump’s FaceTimes.