Temporary foreign workers need same rights as citizens

They cook for us. They take care of our children. They pick the food that fills our kitchens.

Yet Canada’s temporary foreign workers are required to stay that way — temporary — no matter how much they contribute or for how long they serve this country. Currently, it’s a state of affairs that is ripe for abuse. The workers’ rights are often curtailed because of their singular place in our system of labour and immigration. Abuse is far too prevalent.

Under the temporary foreign worker visa program, workers have little recourse to hold their employers accountable. The program precludes them from most employment standards laws: they cannot ask for breaks at work, they do not get holidays and are not paid for overtime.

For women, especially, the lack of protection is a clear and present danger. In 2015, a Mexican woman won a human rights tribunal case against Presteve Foods after enduring sexual harassment, solicitation and discrimination from her employer. Another woman was, according to CBC News, sent back to Mexico for refusing the same employer.

For migrant workers, the penalties are also financial. In Leamington, Ont., three men extorted money from workers by charging them a series of fees for accommodation, travel and procuring the work visas. The fees were in the thousands. The documentary Migrant Dreams by Min Sook Lee follows the migrants and their supporters as they work to put together a case against their extortionists.

Foreign workers have one more extortionist to worry about: the government of Canada. They are required to pay into Employment Insurance; however, they are not eligible to receive EI. When farmworkers are laid off at the end of each season, they do not receive any of EI’s benefits or even a refund.

The problem is in the nature of the program. Defining whole groups of people as “temporary” makes them susceptible to these abuses. The federal government recently took a positive step by eliminating the “four-in, four-out” rule, which required foreign workers to leave or not work while in Canada for four years after four years of employment within the country.