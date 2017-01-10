Fly my pretty Obamas, fly

I’m so excited to see the Obamas out of office. It’ll be so gratifying to see them free.

They haven’t exactly announced their next steps, but if you look closely the hints are there. Barack recently published his 13th paper in an academic journal. (Which “peers” exist to peer-review a study by the president of the United States?) If academia doesn’t work for him, he also recently served as a groomsman in the wedding of a White House staffer. Imagine being able to hire Barack Obama to be your groomsman. The Secret Service knows how to throw stag parties.

Michelle, too, could go in a completely different direction. She can rock couture like a fashion model and can out-dance the best video vixen. However, she seems genuinely to believe in serving the public. In her last public speech, she promised young people that she’d be there for them for the rest of her life.

Some people want Michelle to enter into politics slash lead the Rebel Alliance against Darth Donald. That won’t happen for two reasons. First, she doesn’t want to. Second, America doesn’t deserve her! My god, the names that she’s been called over the last eight years — it’s a miracle she hasn’t given up her citizenship for a Kenyan one just to troll Fox News.

When Michelle first said, “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves,” I knew she was a better person than I because I would have burned it down the day after Inauguration day. Michelle and Barack woke up every day and managed not to cuss out America. Just for good manners and restraint alone, they were the best First Family in living memory.

(Recall, for example, that the Clintons' pets were in a constant feud?)

After eight years living within the bubble of the White House, it will be great to see Barack and Michelle let loose a little. Mind you, it will be only by a smidge: they are still Ivy League-educated lawyers who just wrapped up two terms playing nice with Republicans.

It could be (almost) anything and I would be happy for them. Michelle could take up a corporate gig for the oil industry and I’d root for her. Barack could decide, as all the greats unfortunately do, to record a rap album and I would give it a four-star review on iTunes.

Personally, I want them to have a reality TV show. Obamas! Unleashed! It’ll be like Keeping up with the Kardashians, but with guest appearances from Kofi Annan and the Pope.