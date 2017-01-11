Status of Women office should not be where cabinet careers go to die

Justin Trudeau announced a reshuffle in the cabinet which included a reassignment for Maryam Monsef to the Ministry for the Status of Women. Several have described the move as a demotion. It’s considered thus because the office doesn’t have the power, prestige or budget of other government departments.

Yet the characterization rings hollow.

For Monsef, it’s a lateral move. Let’s not pretend that in her former post as minister for democratic institutions she was in any way central to conversations about war or taxes. On her biggest file — electoral reform — she seemed earnest but indecisive. That is if we’re being generous.

That Status of Women is considered a step down tells us a lot about the actual status of women in Canada in 2016.

This new position actually gives her a slightly more robust portfolio with working relationships across the cabinet, such as with Justice and Indigenous Affairs, on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women inquiry. She is now in charge of a department with a dedicated staff, a budget and a wide-ranging brief.

From a thinly funded portfolio and the unfortunate task of exciting the populace about proportional representation, she now has far more power to compel policy.

Take, for example, gender-based analysis.

Since signing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995, the federal government has promised to implement gender-based analysis on all policy decisions. Last year, the auditor general revealed the practice has been inconsistent. Of 25 departments, six did not have a framework for gender-based analysis. The rest had partial or incomplete plans.

For two decades then (and counting), there has been a measurably incomplete commitment to looking at how policy impacts the lives of men and women. At present, our national picture of gender and policy is patchwork. This is where Status of Women steps in.

The mandate letter requires the minister to work the Privy Council Office to “ensure that a gender-based analysis is applied to proposals before they arrive at Cabinet for decision-making.” With an additional $3 million in the ministry’s coffers from the latest budget, there is now financial room for the incoming minister to make gender-based analysis a priority. From a doomed portfolio, she is now more than equipped to tackle the challenges at Status of Women.

Monsef’s track record as minister of democratic institutions should, however, give the 50 per cent of women in the country pause. Despite the testimony of 200 experts and conversations with citizens who joined her as she toured the country, electoral reform is all but dead.