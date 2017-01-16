How activism elected Donald Trump

With the publicity of activist movements like Idle No More, Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street, it’s easy to say that activism failed to win the American election.

In fact, activism elected Donald Trump. Activism, too, will be necessary in the next few years.

After the election of Barack Obama, two ongoing phenomena strengthened in volume and vigour.

First, there was the Republican strategy of engineering the boundaries of electoral districts to its own advantage.

Having won governorships and legislatures in key states like Pennsylvania and Michigan after redistricting campaigns, the GOP began winning at the national level where Democrats had usually won or traditionally had a fighting chance.

With millions of dollars in funding, such efforts changed the electoral map. In politics, malfeasance is the name of the game. Done artfully, it’s strategy.

This was a time when resistance to the ideas that elected Barack Obama began to coalesce online. In spaces once devoted to gaming and picking up women, men (and some women) shared their frustrations with being alienated by the gains of feminism and identity politics. Thus, they organized.

These activist streams found common cause across the Obama years on issues like abortion, and equal marriage. In Trump, however, the net effect: a society that has more readily accepted the racist, sexist and xenophobic politicians who now enjoy broad governing power across the federal branches and in almost two-thirds of states.

Clearly this amounts to a virulent and intolerant brand of activism. And it has radically altered politics.

And yet, in the aftermath of the election, left-leaning people have been told to dilute their messaging. Focus on people’s economic anxiety. Get out of your bubble. Stop talking about race.

It’s very liberal to dull the edges of one’s harshest criticisms. It is a crazy-making proposition. The solution shouldn’t be to back off. The left needs to become louder and more forceful in its criticism and its co-ordination.

There are a breadth of activist groups, from the water defenders of Standing Rock to the organizers of Black Lives Matter, advancing a cultural conversation around human rights. The liberal majority that voted for Hillary Clinton is ready and willing to be mobilized.

Within this broad coalition, however, lies the problem of going high when others go low.

After a firebombing at a local North Carolina GOP office in October, liberals crowd-funded in sympathy. Mind you, this is a party that was already in power and had passed some of the country’s most restrictive voter-ID laws such that large numbers of black voters were disenfranchised. After all that do-gooding, Trump won the state. In this way, the focus on winning over hearts and minds was divorced from political pragmatism.

The Canadian political equivalent is, in our fashion, much more laughable. Members of the left-of-centre parties — Green, NDP, Liberal — have been enrolling in the Conservative party in order to ensure Kellie Leitch won’t win the leadership race. Again, rather than doing any number of activities to bolster the liberal cause, voters on the left are handing their money to the literal opposition. (At a cost of $15 for a year, that’s three elitist lattes they could be sipping on.)

The fight for human rights, against oppression and towards equality isn’t easy and it never ends. And, right now, the forces on the other side are showing, by their willingness to organize and act collectively, that they simply want it more.

Whether he’s a tyrant or simply a toddler, millions of lives and livelihoods are at the mercy of Trump’s whims.