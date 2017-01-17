All for one, one for all? No, not quite

The Women’s March on Saturday will bring together women — and men, FYI — from across the globe to protest Donald Trump’s presidency.

From the outset, however, the march’s effort to rally women echoed a history of fissures and fractures within the feminist movement.

Separately but simultaneously, two women — Bob Bland, a fashion designer in New York and Teresa Shook, a grandmother in Hawaii —conceived of a protest in the nation’s capital.

Despite their eagerness, neither woman was a professional organizer. Further, the march was called the Million Woman March. Almost immediately, women of colour criticized the event for failing to be inclusive; racialized women with experience planning mass protests could have anticipated the obstacles. For black women especially, the name was a copycat of a 1997 march for black women which, it seemed, organizers had not known about.

The organizers quickly put women of colour at the top of the organizing committee.

But longstanding grievances had already been aired.

During the election, the Clinton campaign tied the candidate’s trajectory to the 1848 Women’s Rights Conventions in Seneca Falls. No women of colour were present at that meeting. (Only Frederick Douglass, a black man, was present.) By frequently citing this moment, Clinton evoked a history based on intentionally excluding women of colour.

In the activist era of the ’60s and ’70s, this brand of white feminism entered mainstream politics. Betty Friedan’s Feminist Mystique may have given voice to “the problem that has no name” but she was also vocal in excluding lesbians. While white feminists campaigned for (some) women’s rights on education, work and reproduction, they were, as a whole, nowhere to be found on civil rights.

Race, sexuality and gender are still contentious within feminism. You might call it in-fighting but it’s really a push for accountability. Big or small, each conflagration among feminists is necessary to creating more a inclusive and effective movement. So-called infighting is essential for reminding us that modern feminism is still, and always will be, a work in progress.

When Lena Dunham complained that Odell Beckham Jr., a receiver for the New York Giants, had ignored her because she wasn’t a model, black women called her out for perpetuating a dangerous myth about black male sexuality. Dunham — along with Amy Schumer, whom Dunham was interviewing about how great they both are — then asked Xavier Burgin, a black male filmmaker to talk the issue through with them.

Nearly 170 years after Seneca Falls, white feminists chose to listen to a black man rather than black women.