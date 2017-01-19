Self-love, resiliency has kept John Lewis on the frontlines of protest

The most notable thing about John Lewis isn’t that he used to work with Martin Luther King or that he has recently become the president-elect’s favourite new punching bag.

It’s that he’s still protesting.

In June last year, Lewis led Democrats in a 25-hour sit-in on the floor of the House of Representatives over a gun-control bill. Fifty-two years after Lewis and hundreds of others were violently attacked by police while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, he is still getting into what he calls “good trouble.”

Sustaining that kind of activist passion for half a century isn’t easy. If the work of campaigning for change wasn’t hard enough, activists then struggle with compassion fatigue, poverty and mental health.

At a certain point, the work becomes all-consuming — and not in the best ways. In the book “What’s the Point of Revolution if We Can’t Dance?” dozens of activists speak candidly about their challenges.

Says one: “Who tells us when it’s too much? Where to go after, and beyond activism …when our identity is so tied up with being an activist? And where is the space to go? To go home?”

Burnout can push people away. Friends of mine who started their careers in the charitable and activist sectors ended up quitting. Not because they didn’t love the work or want to change the world; they simply could no longer bear it.

Of course there are structural fixes to be made. Workplaces can modify their structures and policies. Donors and governments can develop more predictable funding cycles (money, and the lack of it,is an ever-present stress).

Many of the movements that have caught our attention in the last few years were not driven by professional activists. The women of Idle No More, the black queer youth of Black Lives Matter, the citizens of the Standing Rock Sioux — they had taken time from their paying jobs and put in energy outside of work hours.

But after the public spotlight, it is these campaigners who will be left with the social, financial and emotional scars of their moment. Maintaining any gains and preventing losses will require self-care.

For those who demand radical change, self-care is a radical act. It is recognizing that political wins can have personal losses.

It takes an incredible amount of courage to speak up and speak out. It takes even more to know when to step back from the microphone.