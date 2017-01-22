Women's March was a powerful first step that must yield next steps

At the inauguration, my chest felt tight. Throughout the day, Trump supporters were exceedingly nice to me. A condescending kindness. I was told “Good for you!” about doing my job. A minute later, they’d be yelling “Lock her up” or “Make America great.”

At the women’s march, I exhaled, finally letting go of the breath I’d been holding in since election night.

My cousin and aunt, D.C.-area residents who put me up for the weekend, have been apoplectic and yet resigned, unable to bear watching anymore election coverage, but unable to look away. But at the march, my cousin said, “I don’t know what I expected. It’s just so nice not to feel alone.”

My cousin is determined not to let the Trump presidency disrupt her dreams. She’s engaging with it. She has signed up for a newsletter from Shaun King, a reporter and civil rights activist, that alerts her to legislative issues and what she can do about them.

All over, Americans are resisting Trump and will continue to resist him. Clearly, this election has been a political awakening for so many. But there’s nothing romantic or glorious about it.

The coalition of people who attended this past weekend’s marches face an abyss: denial of climate change, increased restrictions to a woman’s right to choose, an end to religious freedom and social liberty for Muslims, the denial of citizenship for immigrants, an administration that is brazen in its lies.

Exhilarating as the march was, the road ahead will be perilous and exhausting.

All the progress of the Obama presidency — both in its racial significance and its actual policy making — is now threatened. But the system that put Trump in office is not in any way new. Much as the emancipation of slaves was followed by the terrorism of Reconstruction, the social-welfare edifice of the New Deal and the civil-rights gains of the ’60s and ’70s were eroded by the law-and-order social policy and trickle-down economics that became ascendant under Reagan and have remained so ever since.

To some, this election is the natural conclusion of a nation built on white supremacy and dedicated to the exploitation and destruction of black, brown, indigenous and female bodies — bodies that have borne the brunt of the pendulum swings of history.

According to DC Metro, the day of the women’s march was the second largest in total ridership, at just over one million. The record for first place is held by the first Obama inauguration, in 2009. The march crowd, however, was different from the Obama gathering, which I also attended. This one was pretty white — not as white as Trump’s inauguration the day before, but pretty white.

Black, latino and indigenous people were there but not with the fullness and volume that they had been eight years ago. The march was chaotic and spontaneous, yet the free-flowing movement of masses of people wasn’t met with violence by the police.

The same cannot be said of typical protests by black, latino and indigenous activists.

The presumption of innocence and the safety that white protesters are afforded by the police was evident at the women’s march. At the same time that non-white activists are advocating for change, white allies can step up to ensure their safety.

In an interview with NPR, the New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones said, “It is important to understand that the inequality we see ... is both structural, it is systemic, but it’s also upheld by individual choices.”

The threat that the Trump administration represents cannot be brushed aside. White allies must seek to ensure not just their self-interest, but the safety of others. By continuing to show up, the privileges of whiteness can be extended to the oppressed.