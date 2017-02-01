How the Super Bowl distils the complicated nature of our politics

For the first time, I’m ever-so-slightly cheering against my own team. I am a New England Patriots fan and even I have to admit this amounts to being a Trump supporter.

In late 2015, a reporter noticed that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a Make America Great Again hat in his locker. When asked if he thought Trump would make a good president, Brady said, “I hope so. That would be great.” He has since been banned from talking about politics by his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Despite what Gisele wants, football is inseparable from politics and always has been. From the civil-rights actions of players in the ’60s to today’s issues around domestic violence and concussion science, the politics of the pigskin reflect the politics of the day.

The Patriots are owned by Robert Kraft, an ardent Trump supporter. And head coach Bill Belichick, though unwilling to say it out loud, is enough of a fan that he sent Trump a letter of support. The man barely speaks to media; what is he doing writing a whole letter?

When I would explain where the Patriots fandom lies in the football landscape, I used to say, “It’s like cheering for Scar in the Lion King.” Since the team’s leadership is firmly pro-Trump and bound for another Super Bowl, I’ll probably add, “Now imagine if Scar won the Electoral College but not the popular vote.”

As a black person, I can’t even believe I’m in the position of cheering for a team so white they have men in Minutemen regalia who fire muskets at the end of a touchdown.

I get even more distraught when thinking about the opposing team: the scrappy Atlanta Falcons. Where the Pats are rooted in white Bostonian culture, the Falcons are a reflection of Atlanta’s rich black life. Michael Vick, a former quarterback, wrote for Players, “… it meant a lot to me to be able to give the black kids of Atlanta their very own black quarterback.”

Arthur Blank, the Falcons’ owner, is noted for his philanthropy and generosity to Democratic Party causes. He’s also Jewish, and recently criticized Trump for omitting Jews from his Holocaust remembrance message.

There’s not even a break from politics during commercial breaks. Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad shows the immigrant origin story that led to the creation of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev. (InBev came much later via mergers and acquisitions. I look forward to that commercial.) A handful of others carry a political message: KIA would like you think about the environment, Audi has some questions about gender equity (the answer is: buy an Audi); even GoDaddy winks at women in tech.