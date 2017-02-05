We need to deepen understanding of the lives of black Muslims

In the aftermath of the attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique Québec, we must understand how racism overlaps with religious intolerance. All six of the murdered men in Quebec came from North Africa, yet the popular imagining of Muslims doesn’t often include African and black Muslims. It also often doesn’t include Asian and white Muslims. (In the last decade and a half especially, this exclusion of other races within Islam has created a dangerous stereotype.)

While I believe the national commitment to assisting refugees is entirely worthy, I can’t help but notice that the images and stories we often see of the global refugee crisis is of Syrian refugees being assisted by Canadians.

Meanwhile, the images of refugees in camps and on boats include a vast number of black refugees.

In fact, according to the Canadian Border Services agency, the number of overland border crossings made by asylum seekers has gone up from 4,407 in 2015 to 7,022 in 2016. At the Emerson crossing in Manitoba, a majority are originally from Somalia — one of the seven countries on President Donald Trump’s executive order. The order only further puts Somali and black Muslims in danger.

The outpouring of affection and attention towards the nation’s Muslims will be matched by Islamophobic attacks.

It’s an incredibly unfair burden — to be grieving, yet on the defence. For black Muslims, this burden has been borne for a long time.

Alleviating the burden is what inspired Lali Mohamed, a non-profit professional, to set up an evening for black Muslims to gather this past Saturday in Toronto. “Muslims don’t ever get a space to just grieve,” he says, “Whenever our lives are taken, we have to prepare for Islamophobia.”

For black Muslims, especially, he says it’s an ongoing condition. The first time he set up a similar event was in response to the death of Abdirahman Abdi, a Somali man, after a confrontation with Ottawa police.

For Mohamed and many others in Canada, Islamophobia often intersects with anti-black racism. Says Mohamed, “Black Muslims are constantly in mourning — grieving for the loss of life for our community members or we are mourning and grieving the way this country has relegated us to the margins.”

Flattening complex groups with their own histories into a singular image is one of the ways that race is constructed.

To be black and Muslim then is to be a member of two groups at the margins. It is also to find your community rendered invisible when it most needs to be seen.

While community advocates like Mohamed create safe spaces for their own to mourn and commune, it is essential that we deepen our understanding of the lives of black Muslims.