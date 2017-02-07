Canada's refugee policy being tested now that the crisis is at our door

The next few years will test the strength of Refugees Welcome. And I worry it is a test Canada is doomed to fail.

While Canada has moved on with generosity and relative openness to the Syrian crisis, many of the world’s refugees have been left in a confusing lurch.

The Trudeau government has committed to playing a part in bringing over refugees from Syria. But even in that, their response has been haphazard. For example, in December, Ottawa placed a cap on private-sponsor applications for Syrian and Iraqi refugees at 1,000 for 2017.

That is only a fraction of the 13,000 Syrian refugees that arrived in Canada via the private sponsorship program in 2016 alone.

For many families and community groups on the private sponsorship list, the announcement was a surprise; while the government sorts through a massive backlog, they have waited, ready and willing.

The private sponsorship option is Canada’s flagship PR-friendly program; it is a standout program that is cited by experts for its uniqueness and superb co-ordination.

A speedy and co-ordinated response is essential. The global refugee crisis has now arrived at our borders.

According to the Toronto Star, border guards in Quebec reported a threefold rise in migrants walking across the border to claim asylum in Canada. In many spots, including Emerson, Man., communities along the U.S.-Canada border are reporting a substantial increase in migrants trekking through treacherous weather.

The election of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the subsequent travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries, has only increased the volume of asylum claimants crossing the border from the U.S. into Canada.

The government response has been lacklustre. After Trump’s executive order, Prime Minister Trudeau tweeted, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canada will welcome you, regardless of your faith.” For many, this was seen as an open invitation (and defiance of Donald Trump). And yet, when pressed on it, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen clarified that there would be no actual increase in the number of refugees Canada would welcome. The U.S. would keep its designation as a safe country.

For migrants from Muslim countries, the U.S. is not a safe option. In fact, as Daily Xtra reported, LGBTQ refugees from Iran — an Islamic country hostile to queer citizens — are now stranded in Turkey, a largely Muslim country already overwhelmed with refugees. They’d been promised asylum under the Harper government. They are now being told by the Canadian embassy to apply to the United States, a nation presided over by a man hostile to all Muslims.