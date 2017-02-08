Politics needs pop culture references now more than ever

In the days, weeks and months since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, those who wanted a president well-versed in the constitution have been doling out blame and shame.



In all this, there is one group being unfairly targeted for blame: pop culture nerds.



People have taken to comparing the outcome of the American election and early days of the Trump administration to everything from Star Wars to The Hunger Games to Harry Potter.



But for every tweet suggesting Trump has all the tact of the Whomping Willow, there’s another saying, “Stop making Harry Potter references. This is real life.”



As if readers of Harry Potter have walked the halls of their schools, or faced the drudging misery of going to work everyday and thought, “Yes, this feels exactly like being at Hogwarts, a magical school on a hill full of wizards and wands.”



Now that’s unlikely.



Pop culture references are the nervous laughter of these turbulent times.



Remember when then-candidate Trump dropped the word “bigly” during a debate and we all chuckled while thinking, “Oh good good, he’s making up words and he might be in charge of nuclear weapons.”



In the face of a tumultuous future, pop culture creates comforting distance.



The people to chastise are not the ones who have read books or watched movies about fascism and concluded that they are analogous to this moment.



If anything, those people should be applauded for basic reading comprehension.



It is the people who misunderstand books — Qur’an critics who cherry-pick violent passages to paint a broad swath of people as savage; bible fanatics who use the Good Book to advocate for Bad Things; and those misguided souls who feel Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is really all about the trickery of the Easter Bunny — who are a problem.



Interpreting culture can be dangerous. Everyone imagines fighting alongside Luke Skywalker for the Rebel Alliance, but few identify with Darth Vader’s Stormtroopers.



As resistance to Trumpism builds, a demand for intellectual gravitas will exclude more people than it will include. Recognizing the danger ahead cannot solely be left to the historians and political analysts.



So: Is Donald Trump like Lord Voldemort? Of course not. Donald Trump is terrifyingly real. The lesson, however, is worth taking.



A generation of North Americans who have lived in relative safety are finding in pop culture an entry point for understanding the horrors of authoritarianism — and finding heroes, too.

