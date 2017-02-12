Don't get your hopes up about Trudeau's meeting with Trump

On Monday, the prime minister visits the president.

With his socially progressive views and promotion of Canada as a liberal haven, Justin Trudeau is being set up as the foil to Donald Trump’s pessimistic vision of “American carnage.”

While it’s tempting to expect Trudeau to stand up to Trump, set your bar lower.

The Washington Post already learned this lesson. The paper characterized Trudeau as “emerging as a leader of the liberal global resistance” in an early report on the meeting. An updated version of the story removed the line.

What can be expected: Trudeau will seek to protect, or really, diminish harm to, Canadian interests in the face of a chaotic administration with whom we share a massive border and our most important trade relationship.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Trudeau’s ministers for foreign affairs, finance and defence already visited D.C. to suss out expectations.

According to The Guardian, Trudeau, a former teacher, has called in international reinforcements to prepare a lesson plan for Trump, speaking to the UK’s Theresa May and French President Francois Hollande. And when it comes to dealing with the Donald, Trudeau’s experience with distracting children may yet come in handy.

This first meeting won’t have the fan fiction quality of the Obama-Trudeau relationship. For those who ship Trubama, there will be no Trudump.

Being on opposing ends of the political spectrum, both men may prefer to focus on things they have in common.

They are both scions of privileged families who ended up leading their countries despite lacking the resumé.

They also both deviate from conventional handshake techniques. Trump’s is often followed by a jarring pull of his co-shaker’s arm. Trudeau famously engineered a bizarre three-way handshake between himself, Obama and Mexican President Enrique Nieto.

To avoid another highly GIF-able moment, diplomats ought to have spent the weekend negotiating for a high-five or for both men to dab simultaneously. While there’s that to look forward to, the moment so many are waiting for will be handled with kid gloves.

Many hope Trudeau will stand up for Muslims, perhaps with a speech akin to Hugh Grant’s turn as UK prime minister in Love Actually: “I fear that this has become a bad relationship. A relationship based on the president taking exactly what he wants and not knowing anything about constitutional or international law.” It won’t happen.

What we will hear: “middle class,” “shared values” and “diversity is our strength.” (Trudeau is a master of asking about the local sports team.)